International Seaways (INSW) PT Set at $30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) has been given a $30.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.43 million, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of -0.87. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.30). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 199,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $4,072,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,065,780 shares of company stock worth $42,618,560. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 123.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.