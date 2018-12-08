Intevac (IVAC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of IVAC opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intevac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,639.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intevac by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intevac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 454,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 251,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

