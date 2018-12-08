Intu Properties (INTU) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intu Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 183.93 ($2.40).

Shares of LON:INTU opened at GBX 113.95 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

