Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:VBF opened at $17.23 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $20.16.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
