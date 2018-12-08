Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.46

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

