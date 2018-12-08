Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR opened at $4.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/invesco-senior-income-trust-vvr-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-13th.html.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.