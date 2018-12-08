InvestFeed Price Tops $0.0026 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $492,318.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.03012111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00130296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00173261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.09831659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.