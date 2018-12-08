Investors Buy Oracle (ORCL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $348.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $243.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.93 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Oracle had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Oracle traded down ($2.07) for the day and closed at $46.68

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6,303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 731,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after buying an additional 719,782 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 196,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 134,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 253,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,711,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $339,749,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy Oracle (ORCL) on Weakness” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/investors-buy-oracle-orcl-on-weakness.html.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.