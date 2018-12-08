Investors Buy Shares of CIGNA (CI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $205.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $142.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.82 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, CIGNA had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. CIGNA traded down ($3.55) for the day and closed at $214.29

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in CIGNA by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in CIGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

