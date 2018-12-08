Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,593 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,548% compared to the typical volume of 218 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $31,090,588.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $116,638,987.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,094,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,314,037 shares of company stock valued at $149,595,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,601.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

