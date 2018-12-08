Investors Sell CenterPoint Energy (CNP) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $12.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.88 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, CenterPoint Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CenterPoint Energy traded up $0.21 for the day and closed at $28.38Specifically, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $331,200 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.
The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.02%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
