Invictus RG Invests $258,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock

Invictus RG acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,062,000 after purchasing an additional 933,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,197,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 240,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,090,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,037,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,289 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/invictus-rg-invests-258000-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn-stock.html.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.