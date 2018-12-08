Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

IOVA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 921,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $9,496,056.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 1,221,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454,740.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,290,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,032,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,560,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 529,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,296,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after buying an additional 512,844 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

