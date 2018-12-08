IQE (IQEPF) & Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) Critical Survey

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

IQE has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IQE and Bureau Veritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $199.03 million 3.70 $18.53 million $0.04 24.33 Bureau Veritas $5.30 billion 1.69 $348.13 million $1.07 18.93

Bureau Veritas has higher revenue and earnings than IQE. Bureau Veritas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IQE and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IQE and Bureau Veritas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bureau Veritas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Bureau Veritas beats IQE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices. The company also provides a range of wafers comprising optical fiber communications optical storage solutions consisting of CDs and DVDs; optical networking solutions, including storage area networks; computing solutions, such as optical mouse devices and CD/DVD ROMs; office/professional solutions comprising laser printing/copying; and energy solutions consisting of solar cells for emitters and detectors, infrared, solar, optical interconnects, laser projection, gesture recognition, solid state lighting applications. In addition, it offers IR sensor, thermal imaging, night vision, and thermal photovoltaic products for infrared applications; and concentrated photovoltaic solar cells for utility scale electricity generation, satellite/space power generation, power generation, and power applications. Further, the company produces compound semiconductor on silicon wafers, as well as a range of engineered substrates, including germanium-on-insulator, germanium-on-silicon, and silicon-on-sapphire for next-generation microprocessors, and ultra high speed/density flash memory and MEMs devices. Additionally, it provides gallium nitride, a compound semiconductor, which includes a range of RF, photonic, and electronic properties. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company is involved in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports. It also offers classification, consulting, outsourcing, quality assurance and quality control, testing and analysis, and training services. The company serves various industries, including aerospace, agriculture and food, automotive, chemicals and petrochemicals, construction and real estate, electrical and electronics, industrial and manufacturing, marine and offshore, mining, oil and gas, power generation, retail and consumer goods, services, supply chain, and transport and infrastructure industries, as well as to the governments and public organizations. It operates a network of approximately 1,400 offices and laboratories in 140 countries. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

