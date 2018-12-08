iRobot Co. (IRBT) Receives $85.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of iRobot to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 585,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,539. iRobot has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.64. iRobot had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $5,682,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,561,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $1,000,085.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,817,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,529 shares of company stock valued at $14,426,706. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 96,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

