iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $76.72.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

