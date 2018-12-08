iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,755,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $179.45 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

