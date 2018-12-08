Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITRN. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $711.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter worth $108,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth $208,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

