James George Robinson Buys 7,500 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,278,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, James George Robinson purchased 1,400 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $2,436.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, James George Robinson purchased 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $12,670.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $13,680.00.

On Friday, November 16th, James George Robinson bought 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $11,580.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, James George Robinson bought 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, James George Robinson bought 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Friday, November 9th, James George Robinson bought 13,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, James George Robinson bought 363 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $740.52.

On Friday, November 2nd, James George Robinson bought 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, James George Robinson bought 12,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 863.35% and a negative net margin of 2,909.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 299,752 shares during the period. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

