James L. Robo Sells 18,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $3,252,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NEE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.86. 2,166,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,955. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 631,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,904,000 after buying an additional 123,836 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 8,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

