James M. Kohosek Buys 25,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.62 million. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Cowen downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

