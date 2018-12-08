James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

James River Group has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $37.97. 89,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,585. James River Group has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.59.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. James River Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

