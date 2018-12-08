Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $14.19 Million Stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,880 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,201,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,839,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,497.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 998,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 992,127 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,772,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

