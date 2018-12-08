Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,571 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.32% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. AXA grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 190,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 662,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 626,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.27% and a negative return on equity of 106.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory T. Went purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,973.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $488,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

