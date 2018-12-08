Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Cowen set a $190.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

EW opened at $157.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 13,578 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $2,035,613.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,156 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $463,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 633.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 315,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

