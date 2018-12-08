Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VALEO/S’s FY2020 Earnings (VLEEY)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VALEO/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VALEO/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

VLEEY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of VALEO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.41.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

