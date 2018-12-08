Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for TLG Immobilien (TLG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLG. Commerzbank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.08 ($29.17).

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €24.62 ($28.63) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 1-year high of €23.30 ($27.09).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

