Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $18.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $194.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

