Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2,035.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,925,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 161.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 682,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,181 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 179,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 56.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 127,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth $509,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

