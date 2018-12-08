Jefferies Group LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,903 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 128.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Tapestry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of TPR opened at $35.34 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

