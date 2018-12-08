JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

JRONY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution and selling of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail and Others, Eliminations & Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets) and with the brand Biedronka.

