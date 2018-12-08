JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (JCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

JCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 40,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,243. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

