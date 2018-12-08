John Elliott Dooley Buys 617 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $26,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.23. National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 60.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Bankshares by 313.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Bankshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

