John Md Thomas Sells 7,000 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director John Md Thomas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Md Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, John Md Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,525. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 93,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

