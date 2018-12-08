JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Murphy Oil (MUR) a $39.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,405. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,229,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

