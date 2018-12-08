JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give PDC Energy (PDCE) a $40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities set a $79.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 967,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,187. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $506,524.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $67,626.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $312,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PDC Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

