JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 367 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 311 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 307 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cfra set a CHF 352 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 328.22.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.