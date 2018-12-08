JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in tronc Inc (TRNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in tronc were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of tronc during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of tronc during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of tronc during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of tronc during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of tronc by 128.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get tronc alerts:

NASDAQ TRNC opened at $16.11 on Friday. tronc Inc has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

TRNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of tronc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of tronc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in tronc Inc (TRNC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-13-66-million-holdings-in-tronc-inc-trnc.html.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.