Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $40,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/jr-fred-w-fairclough-sells-1375-shares-of-peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-stock.html.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.