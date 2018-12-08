KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:KS remained flat at $$34.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $893.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $9,741,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 21.3% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 48.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 283,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 92,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,794,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,397,000 after buying an additional 1,071,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,941,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

