Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (KYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.88

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 31176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,892,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 411,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

