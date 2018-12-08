Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Longbow Research upgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $36.96. 629,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,076. Kennametal has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $213,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,935,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 382,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

