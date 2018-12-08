Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greencore Group (GNC)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNC. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216.43 ($2.83).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 180.70 ($2.36) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a GBX 3.37 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

