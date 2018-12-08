KeyCorp Weighs in on Conn’s Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CONN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.59 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 24,061.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 213.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

