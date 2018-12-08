Kid Brands (KIDBQ) and Hillenbrand (HI) Financial Survey

Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Kid Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kid Brands and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Kid Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kid Brands and Hillenbrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand $1.77 billion 1.44 $76.60 million $2.43 16.78

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Kid Brands.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kid Brands does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Kid Brands has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kid Brands and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand 4.33% 21.01% 7.97%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Kid Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kid Brands

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant's early years under the Sassy, Carter's, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter's, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. It provides twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic and hydraulic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverter, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. It sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

