Kimball Electronics (KE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kimball Electronics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

KE opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $443.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 50.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

