King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 34,754 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 125.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $70.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

PB opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $227,636.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

