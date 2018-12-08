Kingfisher (KGF) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 227.40 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 228.40 ($2.98), with a volume of 12840576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

Specifically, insider Karen Witts sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total value of £1,524 ($1,991.38). Insiders bought 178 shares of company stock worth $44,792 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target (down previously from GBX 302 ($3.95)) on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 308.13 ($4.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

