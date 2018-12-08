Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Receives $4.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,161,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,569,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 33.9% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 54,719,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844,767 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 51,291,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,359,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

