Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:CRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.25 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 2184600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kirkland Lake Gold (CRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.25” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/kirkland-lake-gold-crk-hits-new-12-month-high-at-31-25.html.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:CRK)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, formerly Newmarket Gold Inc, is a Canada-based mid tier gold mining, development and exploration company. It has a diversified portfolio of assets located in the stable mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia. The Company’s main gold mines are: the Macassa Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.